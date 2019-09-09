Waiting for local agencies to reveal their inner workings requires patience, and that patience doesn’t always lead to payoffs. As a tax-paying resident of Philadelphia and student at the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg School for Communication, I want a Philly that prizes open government; I’m invested in that vision; I know it’s possible. The investigative reporters I talked to are intent on not writing puff pieces about Philly city officials. They’re committed to getting the facts and figures straight. The City’s policy demonstrates that the Mayor is not. It also signals Kenney’s mistrust with his very own officials, who could otherwise, on their own, choose not to respond to reporters’ queries or engage in direct counter-speech.