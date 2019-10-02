The latest spin is that there is nothing to see here because, as Reuters reports, the investigation of Burisma “focused solely on activity that took place before Hunter Biden, son of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, was hired to sit on its board.” Did it occur to anyone that maybe that is precisely why Burisma hired the American vice president’s son? According to The New York Times, Biden’s hiring “allowed Burisma to create the perception that it was backed by powerful Americans.” As Robert Weissman, president of the progressive watchdog Public Citizen, has said, “It’s hard to avoid the conclusion that Hunter’s foreign employers and partners were seeking to leverage Hunter’s relationship with Joe, either by seeking improper influence or to project access to him.” The revelation that Hunter Biden accepted a job with a Ukrainian company that was under investigation while his father was taking the lead in fighting corruption in Ukraine is damning, not exculpatory.