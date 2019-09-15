If you’ve been paying attention since Biden launched his campaign here in Philadelphia last spring, this is nothing new. The cable TV news show that both channels and is most revered by Washington’s elites — MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” — is at times so over the top in its bias toward Barack Obama’s former wingman that it could be renamed “Morning Joe Biden.” The former vice president is also by far the favorite of the so-called Never Trumpers — Republicans who think nothing is more important for America than getting rid of Trump ... until they hear what Sanders and Warren want to do about income inequality. “Joe Biden,” beseeched conservative Mona Charon, “is one candidate who seems to understand voters’ longing for political quiet after the upheaval we’ve lived through.”