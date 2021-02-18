While not on most people’s radar, the system of centralized regulatory review poses a potentially significant obstacle to President Joe Biden’s ambitious agenda. Originally created by President Ronald Reagan, this process functions as the bureaucratic instantiation of the “job-killing regulations” myth that Reagan so successfully infused into the American political conversation and that politicians across the political spectrum parroted for decades afterward. The executive orders issued by both Democratic and Republican presidents to govern this process over the intervening decades reflected that false narrative—describing regulations as imposing burdens that need to be lifted and anointing economic efficiency as the singular goal of all government action.