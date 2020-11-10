Black women in Philadelphia came through for the party in arguably the biggest presidential election of our lifetimes. While Biden didn’t get Obama-level turnout, Philly saw a slight voting uptick this election compared to the 2016, and Biden carried solid support among Black Americans in swing states like South Carolina, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. The support may stem from lingering affinity for former president Barack Obama and nostalgia for better times, as well as the promise of a Black woman making history by being elected into the second-highest office in the country. When the race was finally called and Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes came in for Biden, it was clear that Philadelphia voters were critical to the Scranton hometown hero’s win.