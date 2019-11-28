The Philadelphia Inquirer has remained the largest newsroom in the region and a major contributor to its civic dialogue because of the generosity of two men, H.F. “Gerry” Lenfest and Lewis Katz. Each was a gifted entrepreneur, but they did not buy the Inquirer because it was a great business. They bought it because it was not. They saw the financial headwinds facing local news and decided that the Inquirer should be supported at least in part like other civic treasures, by private donation. Lewis Katz died shortly after they completed their purchase. In his greatest gift to the city he loved, the late Gerry Lenfest donated the newspaper to The Lenfest Institute for Journalism, a nonprofit organization to which the public may donate to support local journalism.