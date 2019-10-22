Growing up with two pediatricians as parents, I was fortunate to be educated early on in my life about the importance of learning healthy habits. I was also fortunate enough to never miss school because my parents knew I wasn’t actually sick every morning. Rather,my parents instilled a few clear rules in me as a kid: brush your teeth twice a day, finish your homework right after school, and most importantly, do not drink soda or other sugary beverages at home. It was this third rule that I was most upset with as a kid, but perhaps the one I am now most grateful for.