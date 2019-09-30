According to a 2010 report commissioned by the Redevelopment Authority and PACDC, the sum loss in property value for Philadelphians due to vacant property was $3.6 billion – nearly $8,000 per household. For the City, this means millions in forgone tax revenue, of which a large portion would go to our schools. In many neighborhoods, residents are further burdened by the likelihood of higher crime, drug use and public health hazards, including unstable buildings and pest control – all issues which, incidentally, the City spends millions to remediate.