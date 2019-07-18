As Emily Bazelon recently wrote in The New York Times, just because someone has a gun on them doesn’t mean they’re a violent shooter or are committing another crime. Some people carry firearms for others, or for personal protection. Whether or not you think those are valid reasons, an automatic prison sentence only makes it harder for them to turn their lives around. In Brooklyn, some young people charged with illegal gun possession are instead being diverted into a program that requires them to meet with a social worker, adhere to a curfew, hold down a job or take classes, and complete community service. The evidence shows that graduates of the program have lower rates of re-arrest and felony conviction than peers who were sentenced to prison.