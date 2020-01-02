In the case of Jo, Gerwig’s film misses Alcott’s point entirely. For Gerwig, Jo’s enemies are outside of herself: a family in economic need, a society in which marriage is the only respectable option for a young woman without money, and a readership that wants to see heroines “married or dead.” For Alcott, though, these troubles are all secondary. Jo’s real journey is that of self-mastery—of conquering her own desires and passions (just like many a male hero) so she can see what is truly important. “You I leave to enjoy your liberty till you tire of it,” says Marmee to Jo in Alcott’s novel, “for only then will you find that there is something sweeter.”