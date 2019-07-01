A wiser choice is the Durable Power of Attorney, which provides better protections. Of critical importance is that you name an “Agent,” hopefully a trusted family member or friend, whom you designate to act on your behalf in the event you become temporarily or permanently incapacitated, sharing with them your wishes in advance of any medical event. Importantly, limitations are placed on the agent. This person doesn’t have the authority to direct the intentional ending of your life through lethal injection or a drug overdose. Further, should you have a Do Not Resuscitate (or DNR) order, the Agent may not direct you be denied food or fluids for the purpose of causing your death by starvation or dehydration, which can lead to an agonizing death, (EG: How do we know that she experienced agonizing pain -- what’s the research on her case?) as happened in the 2005 case of Terri Schiavo when her feeding tube was pulled and she died 13 days later.