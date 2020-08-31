Yet over the next 30 years, Congress passed a series of punitive measures making supervised release harsher and more expansive. Today, one-third of all defendants are found in violation and sent back to prison for an average 11-month sentence. In 2019, judges revoked release in nearly 16,500 cases. Revocations are also racially disparate; Black defendants are less than one-quarter of the population under supervision, yet more than one-third of those found in violation.