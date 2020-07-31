An ad-hoc committee on anti-racism is not enough. Lower Merion has tried this multiple times with unsurprisingly dismal results. Since the district was formally desegregated in 1963, Ardmore activists and school officials have made an honest effort. In 1997, LM formed the Committee to Address Race in Education to work on closing the gap, which met limited success. In 2004, LM hired ten new Black teachers in response to concerns from the Black community. Still no change in the achievement gap data. In 2009, a group of black families, backed by the Concerned Black Parents of Mainline, Inc and local NAACP sued the district for continuing to track their students into remedial classes despite these efforts. The district added another “Achievement Imperative Task Force” in 2016.