In the wake of the murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protests across the country, Haverford’s President Wendy Raymond and Haverford Athletics’ Instagram account put out the kind of generic statements students have come to expect from elite schools. Neither contained the simple words many of us wanted to hear: Black Lives Matter. Smith’s statement included: “Haverford College athletics stands with and actively supports all of our student-athletes in creating an inclusive environment, free of discrimination, for everyone.” This corporate “compassion” reads like it was pulled from a manual. Raymond’s statement, on the other hand, unironically challenges the community to become anti-racist: “For if not at Haverford, where?” This language suggests that Haverford is somehow above the fray of other institutions, unique due to the “Quaker value of equality” at its core.