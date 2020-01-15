Compounding all of this was the inadequate means of communicating these inconveniences to the locals. Residents were informed via fliers on telephone poles or under windshield wipers. Some homes apparently also received fliers through their mailboxes, but my home never did. Those of us who did not receive fliers were left uninformed. When asked how residents who did not receive fliers were supposed to be informed about the filming days and alternative parking, one of the production’s location managers told me that it was up to “neighbors and word of mouth.”