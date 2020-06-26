We must also hear those who believe that Columbus represents something entirely different to them than it does to some (though not all) Italian Americans, including pain, suffering, systematic oppression, and the loss of land, culture, and lives. This is his legacy to many Americans, especially Native Americans, and also some members of our own community. There must be another symbol, one that reaffirms our presence and contribution to this city and country, but does not aggravate the open wounds of our fellow citizens.