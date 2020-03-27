Before my years as Mayor of Philadelphia and Governor of the Commonwealth, I was elected to serve as the District Attorney of Philadelphia and did so for eight years. As a new District Attorney, I was determined to make a change in the courtroom, and was committed to standing up for the City and its victims. I knew from the six years I had served as an Assistant District Attorney under then District Attorney (and later Senator) Arlen Specter how easily victims are thrown into the court system, without any sense of what is to come during the process, how the system works, and how to fight on behalf of themselves or their loved ones. And, most of all, it was incomprehensible that victims and their families could be prevented from participating in a parole hearing for an imprisoned perpetrator who was found guilty of a crime.