As documented in this newspaper and elsewhere, Krasner and his office have repeatedly and consistently demonstrated an indifference bordering on disdain for the rights and concerns of crime victims and their families. From the treatment of the severely maimed and nearly murdered Mike Poeng (who was not told of his assailant’s sweetheart plea deal and sentence); the widow of murdered police officer Danny Faulkner (who accuses Krasner of outright lying to her about his handling of her husband’s murder case); the mother and sister of murder victim Robert Crawford (who were not informed by Krasner’s office that it had agreed to a life sentence for Robert’s killer); Tram Huynh, the sister of brothers who were tortured and murdered (who was never informed that Krasner’s office had decided not to continue the effort to keep her brothers’ murderer on death row); Linda Schellenger (who charges that she was “manipulated” by an “intellectually dishonest” Krasner regarding the prosecution of her son’s killer); and others, it has become apparent that in Philadelphia there is a pressing need to provide victims and their families with legal standing so that they can protect their interests. Larry Krasner and his prosecutorial hootenanny certainly can’t be counted on to do it.