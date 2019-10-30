The 2019 primary election is on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
Prior to each election, the Inquirer’s Editorial Board, which operates independently from the newsroom, identifies the races where an endorsement can help readers understand where candidates stand on issues and why we think voters should support (or not support) a particular candidate. Then, the Board hosts meetings with candidates running in contended races.
We think all elections are important and try to cover as many as we can. In elections like the upcoming municipal primary, with many races and candidates, we have to make the hard decision to limit our endorsements to highly competitive races. That means that unfortunately, we did not have the capacity to endorse in this year’s judicial races.
We take this job seriously and spend time researching the candidates’ backgrounds through the work of our newsroom colleagues as well as through our own reporting.
For this election, we relied heavily on the reporting we did in during the primary, which included research, in-person interviews, a candidate survey, and several events. (You can read a fuller description of that work in our primary election endorsement guide.) To supplement for the general, we conducted additional in-person and phone interviews with the remaining City Council At-Large candidates and with City Council District representatives in competitive races.
Sometimes, making an endorsement is an easy choice and sometimes there’s a lot of debate amongst our Board members. Sometimes, too, the choice is hard; when we prefer “none of the above,” or when we like more candidates than we get to pick. But we believe any choice is better than sitting out an election. We take care when writing each endorsement to walk you through our decision-making process so you know why we choose one candidate over another.
Here is a guide all our endorsements for the 2019 general elections. As each endorsement publishes, we will update this page.
Got questions about this process? Email us at opinion@philly.com.
In the Democratic primary for City Council’s at-large seats, many first-time candidates took their shot at getting on the November ballot. In the end, voters chose compromise. On one hand, all three incumbents won reelection. On the other, voters also gave two millennials a place on the ballot which, in a city that leans 7-1 towards the Democrats, all but guarantees their election. But the race for the two minority party at-large seats is far from over, with five Republicans and seven Independents on the ballot.
With the decision of two incumbents not to run again, and a burgeoning independent movement, Philadelphia has a unique opportunity to have more than two parties represented in City Council.
The Inquirer endorses:
- Katherine Gilmore Richardson (Democrat)
- Kendra Brooks (Independent)
- Dan Tinney (Republic)
- Helen Gym (Democrat, incumbent)
- Allan Domb (Democrat, incumbent)
On November 5, voters will also vote on three ballot questions. Here are our recommendations:
- Marsy’s Law: No
- Bonds: Yes
- Charter change on contract bidding: Yes
In Philadelphia, voters will select judicial candidates for Municipal and Common Pleas Courts. We have not interviewed candidates, so we are making no endorsements in these races. However, the Philadelphia Bar Association has a rigorous vetting process, and we recommend you review their findings at judges.philadelphiabar.org
Their “highly recommended” candidates for Common Pleas court include James C. Crumlish, Anthony Kyriakakis, and Tiffany Palmer.