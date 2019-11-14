I attended the press conference at which Maureen Faulkner and her lawyer announced the filing of the petition. Sitting quietly in the audience was Linda Schellenger whose son was stabbed to death in Rittenhouse Square. I later had an opportunity to talk with her. She is dignified, well-spoken, intelligent, highly credible and sincere. Schellenger has been outspoken about the circumstances of her son’s death and the way the case was handled and she was treated by the District Attorney’s Office, including her nationally televised accusation that Krasner suppressed evidence found on social media of White declaring before the attack on her son that he “was going to kill someone” and afterward rapping about “blood in the streets."