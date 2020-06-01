I know what happens when cities respond to crisis with policing and prison instead of community investments that sustain black and brown neighborhoods. I grew up in a Brooklyn scarred by the divestment and police brutality of the ’70s and ’80s. When I was 15, at the rise of the crack cocaine crisis, I made the awful decision to leave my loving Brooklyn home to sell drugs in Philadelphia. I committed a horrific act and took the life of another teen, and spent 30 years in prison for it, only having the chance to come home when the Supreme Court ruled that children couldn’t be sentenced to die in prison. As I saw in prison, violence is caused by divestment from schools, youth programs, jobs, and by generational disrespect for young Black men by the police.