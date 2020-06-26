Too often, publications that do hire Black journalists only hire a few, who get propped up to signal representation when, in reality, we account for a tiny fraction of the organization. Being among those chosen few is a privilege and a prison. I feel at once honored to have a platform, and guilty I was chosen while so many others were not. I feel annoyed when issues about my community arise and I am not asked to help cover them, yet tokenized if I am singled out for that coverage. This is only true because there aren’t enough Black journalists in the room. If there were, I wouldn’t have to fret over every assignment.