Megan Rapinoe, co-captain of the U.S. women’s national soccer team, scored the first goal against the Netherlands in the FIFA final Sunday. The U.S. went on to win 2-0, earning its fourth World Cup title.
After scoring a penalty kick, Rapinoe celebrated with an iconic pose: smiling to the crowd with her arms outstretched. She was also recognized as the top scorer and the best player of the tournament, receiving the Golden Boot and Golden Ball awards.
Rapinoe has previously expressed that, if her team won the tournament, she would not visit the White House. President Donald Trump responded via Twitter, saying that “Megan should WIN first before she TALKS!", adding that “Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag.”
The player responded by stating: “I think that I’m particularly, uniquely and very deeply American."
The player has also called out the pay disparity between the U.S. women’s and men’s soccer teams, advocating for the women’s team to receive equal pay.
Cartoonists have responded to Rapinoe’s refusal to go to the White House, celebration of the winning goal, and her response of being “very deeply American.”
Over at the Guardian, David Squires broke down the full dispute between Rapinoe and President Trump.
Other cartoonists honored Rapinoe’s iconic reaction after scoring, even comparing her to Captain America.
Another cartoonist depicted the player as the Statue of Liberty and referenced her advocacy of gender equality, interpreting Rapinoe’s claim to be “very deeply American.”