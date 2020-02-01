The idea started with a simple offer on social media: “FREE THERAPY FOR MEN OF COLOR.” Launching a new service geared toward black men, we — one psychotherapist and one CEO of a mental health services company — weren’t sure we’d hear back from anyone. We didn’t know if men would publicly admit that they wanted or needed mental health support. But after that first social media post, they flooded in: Dozens of men in the Philadelphia area reached out. The response was so overwhelming that we quickly learned we’d need more resources to meet the demand for free therapy.