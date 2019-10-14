How then to reconcile this with women’s reality — a reality where one in three women are sexually assaulted and virtually all women are sexually harassed and experience sexism? While men, overall, are acutely aware of the harassment and assault covered in the media, there is a hesitancy to fully engage in the conversation about these issues; and for some there is a clear resistance to accept the legitimacy of women’s experience. “If that assault took place ten years ago, she should have filed charges then,” or, “It seems like every guy is at risk of someday being accused of an action he didn’t know was a problem.” This type of response played out in the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, but is also an everyday occurrence.