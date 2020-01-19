It took a significant movement to create the MLK holiday in the first place. Four days after King’s April 1968 assassination, Congressman John Conyers Jr. (D., Mich.) introduced the first bill to establish King’s Jan. 15 birthday as a federal holiday. Also that year, Sen. Edward Brooke (R., Mass.), the only African American senator at the time, put forth legislation seeking the authorization of the president to issue a yearly proclamation designating Jan. 15 as Martin Luther King Day. It was another 15 years before an American president – Ronald Reagan, who long had reservations toward King – signed the holiday into law.