Our criminal system is premised on the notion that truth can be found through an adversarial process. It operates best when this process proceeds as designed — prosecutors representing the public and acting as ministers of justice, defense attorneys zealously defending the rights of the accused, and judges acting as neutral decision-makers who apply the law. When public defenders cannot advocate for clients’ interests for fear of losing their jobs, the system falls out of balance, and in the end, everyone suffers. Indeed, the first principle articulated by the American Bar Association in outlining the requirements for a well-functioning indigent defense system is that “the public defense function, including the selection, funding, and payment of defense counsel, is independent.”