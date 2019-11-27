Born in rural Spotsylvania County, Va., Mom had gone up to third or fourth grade in childhood. Spotsylvania had scant schooling for black children in the early 1920s. She earned her GED later, but education always held huge importance for her. Once settled in Philadelphia doing domestic work, Mom took lessons with a speech therapist for two years until she no longer had a Southern accent. Brown skin combined with that lilt would leave her mired in poverty, she feared.