Yet, we recognize that unity is easier said than done in a society that consciously acts to divide us. Although POWER is an interfaith, multi-racial organizing effort made up of members of multiple faith traditions and racial backgrounds, we know firsthand that our differences come with a great deal of tension. Staying at the table and working together is not easy. There have been times when everyone at some point wanted to walk away from the struggle. From the outside, it may look like we have it all figured out. But we acknowledge that the friction played out in the larger society is always present within our own circle. Perhaps the reason that the tensions have not torn us asunder is that we have been bonded by our shared pain and our work for a Beloved Community.