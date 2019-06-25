The ending to this particular story has yet to be written. A Narcan rescue can be a bridge to treatment and recovery. The young man was taken to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, which has a program linking people with opioid use disorder to immediate treatment and ongoing follow up. A patient brought into the emergency department after an overdose could meet with a Certified Recovery Specialist, and leave with a plan, the first doses of a stabilizing medication (buprenorphine) and a peer counselor for further information and support. While the path to recovery may not be an easy or direct one, the health system is also forming a community around these patients to given them the best chance at survival.