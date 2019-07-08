Natural gas now provides over 30 percent of our energy generation, but because of the industry’s actions, the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant is closing this fall, and the Beaver Valley nuclear power plant will potentially follow suit in 2021. Without state action, natural gas will monopolize the commonwealth’s energy industry and approach 70 percent of its energy mix in just several decades. If it’s successful in securing a petrochemical hub in the Ohio Valley, natural gas will also monopolize our manufacturing industry as well.