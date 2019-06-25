Pennsylvania fosters that rare bird of pro-fossil-fuel liberal Democrats. Mayor Kenney was elected in 2015 promising to make Philadelphia an “energy hub” with jobs created in and around the refinery zone — you know, the one that blew up last week. Again, to his great credit, Kenney — en route to his second term — has backed away from that iteration of himself to now pursue a bold green energy policy. Which is why it’s baffling that Philadelphia City Council just voted overwhelmingly to sign off on a $60 million liquefied natural gas plant that a) will encourage more fracking and b) be placed right next to the South Philly refinery complex.