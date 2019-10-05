Television broadcast rights agreements: Deals between broadcasters and the major collegiate conferences are all coming up for renewal in the next few years. This could cause conference realignment or a flat-out break from the NCAA if there is not some type of agreement between the NCAA and states. University athletic departments are part of conferences, which negotiate broadcast agreements on behalf of its members. Broadcast rights go beyond television as streaming games on multiple platforms is becoming more and more common. Teams are mostly part of a conference because of the additional revenue that can be brokered through broadcast agreements. If teams in a conference have schedule limits by NCAA rules due to Fair Pay to Play compensation, this could force realignment.