The scholarship that I received for playing basketball was enough, was fine by me. I just loved to play the game. I loved the purity of it; I loved the creative, artsy energy of it. Basketball was always a kind of overarching theology that seemed to order things in my life. The court was the one place where I felt flawlessly at ease, where I could define myself in a quick-as-a-snakebite reverse spin dribble past a belly-up defender or in a high, arching, freewheeling spinning shot that dropped through the hole as if some geometric justice were being carried out — splendid poetry in action that held me hostage to basketball the way ballet did Baryshnikov.