In what they say is an effort to address the problem of employee misclassification — employers calling workers independent contractors when they really should be employees with benefits, such as worker’s compensation and unemployment insurance — New Jersey politicians introduced legislation last year that inadvertently threatened the livelihoods of thousands of independent contractors like me. Like a much-criticized California bill signed into law last year, it was so overreaching in its scope that it targeted far more than misclassified employees. It would destroy the ability for everyone from attorneys to data analysts to work, because it made no meaningful distinction between an exploited worker and a career professional who chooses to work for herself.