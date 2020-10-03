For those who aren’t familiar with its quirks, the Pines can come off as decidedly alien, a strange world of sugar sand, cedar water swamps, Seussian pines, sphagnum moss, cranberry bogs, and blue holes — dangerous old gravel mines filled with warm water that tempt locals for swimming. The soil is fine and sandy, prone to lapsing into quicksand; its acidic nature and inhospitality to their preferred crops is why disappointed European settlers declared the region “barren.” The water is the color of strong black tea, tinted by cedar tannins and the naturally occurring iron deposits that once supported a major iron industry. Rare wild orchids and carnivorous plants abound, and 126 threatened or endangered plant and animal species call the forest and wetlands home. Blueberries and cranberries are major crops for farmers. The legend of the Jersey Devil looms large in local lore, and when you’re out in the woods at dusk, alone with whirring insects and silent pines, it’s easy to believe there just might be something else out there, too. My grandma’s sworn she’s seen him.