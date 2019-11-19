However, a new bill being rushed through New Jersey could put my 15-year career at risk. Assembly Bill A5936 is being promoted as a way to end worker misclassification, but as it is written right now, as it’s slated to be voted on in the state Assembly on Nov. 25, my ability to earn a living will be severely curtailed. In fact, based on my workload right now, I would lose half my income — or more. My peers in California are already losing work, both in and out of the state, just over fears about similar legislation. It hasn’t inspired employers to hire their freelancers. Instead, employers are either giving them less work or canceling contracts all together for work that was never meant to be full time or a full-time workload. Employers just don’t want to work with contractors based in California. If this bill passes, the same will be true for those of us who live in New Jersey.