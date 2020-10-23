It’s very simple. I connect people who are unable to vote for any reason with people who are registered to vote but don’t care to, also for any reason. The can’t-voter lets the can-voter know whom they would vote for if they could. Then the can-voter can vote according to their pal’s beliefs, if they choose. There’s of course no obligation — that would be against the law. I’ve matched several people this way from across the country. One pair consist of a person who can’t vote because they’re undocumented, and a U.S. citizen who can’t bring themselves to choose between two candidates who they believe have been credibly accused of sexual assault.