Lemme tell you about a weird thing that happened to me the other day. I’m hanging out on the boards outside Manco and Manco’s, just pecking at a lemon wedge, doing a little squawking, occasionally staring out at the ocean with a mixture of longing and dread — normal seagull stuff — when all of the sudden I get this weird feeling down in my gizzard, like something’s not right, you know? The feathers on the back of my neck are standing up. Danger.