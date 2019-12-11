Delivering products to customers remains more labor intensive. Employment of couriers and messengers is up 5.2% over the past 12 months, and hiring of warehouse and storage workers is up 3%. But as of March 2018 the latter sector was adding jobs at a 13.3% annual pace, so its slowdown has been quite precipitous, and is the main driver of the overall slowdown in Amazon-economy job growth. One possibility is that a tighter labor market, coupled with advances in robotics, might be starting an acceleration in the automation of warehouse work. Labor productivity in the warehousing and storage sector actually fell 11% from 2008 through 2018. Don’t be surprised if the 2019 numbers (due out in May) show a rebound. If the overall job market remains strong, this may pass without much notice. If it doesn’t, talk of robots stealing jobs might just make a comeback. (Yes, I realize that Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang has kept talking about this, but it’s been a lonely crusade.)