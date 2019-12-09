Simply saying alcohol causes sexual assault is incorrect, but alcohol plays a crucial role in a majority of college cases. Blaming the victim for heavy alcohol use alone is never justified, but universities should focus on tempering binge drinking by all concerned. Nuance is needed, for alcohol complicates everything, ranging from the increased vulnerability of victims, the higher likelihood of perpetration, and the difficulty of providing a fair hearing to victim and perpetrator alike. Ignoring alcohol’s role in what will be one of the most important pieces of federal policy about sexual assault is a serious mistake.