Recent studies confirm the problem. In late April, the National Recreation & Parks Association noted “there is the growing recognition that access to parks and recreational spaces are not equitable,” and that “there are fewer quality parks in close proximity to low-income residents and communities of color.” Last week, the New York Times reported on a new Denver program taking aim at the ugly reality that “in most American cities, white residents live near parks, trees and baseball fields, while communities of color are left with concrete and the heat that comes with it.” Unfortunately, some neighborhoods in Philadelphia fit the bill, saddled with extreme urban heat conditions for months of the year yet having little access to the comfort and relief provided by good, nearby outdoor amenities.