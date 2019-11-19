There’s no denying that this gift from the W. P. Carey Foundation has the potential to greatly benefit Penn Law and its students. Dean Ruger has made clear that the funds will, at least in part, go towards increasing student financial aid for underrepresented students and supporting those pursuing public interest careers. We have a serious problem in higher education where the institutions offering the greatest opportunity for upward mobility are inaccessible to low-income students. Penn Law has been the top school in the country for new grads’ employment outcomes for years. If simply adding the word “Carey” to our law school’s name allows us to share this opportunity with more talented applicants who would otherwise be unable to afford a Penn Law education, sign me up.