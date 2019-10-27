Local utilities, like New Jersey Natural Gas, told the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities that last fall, their supply forecasts showed they may not have enough gas to meet their customer needs by 2021. What’s worse is that supply disruptions in April 2016 cut gas flows by 64%, which, had that occurred in the winter, would have forced 250,000 homeowners in New Jersey to lose heat for weeks. And just in the last weeks, PSEG, which serves 1.8 million gas customers in New Jersey, also told the N.J. Board of Public Utilities that they will not have enough gas in the 2021 range.