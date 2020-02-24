Thankfully, our state’s Board of Pardons granted me that unanimous vote in recognition of my extensive efforts of rehabilitation over my 37 years of time served. Through my efforts, and with the help of the From Cell to Home program, I was the second commutation in nearly three decades for a woman in the state serving a life without parole sentence. Now I work to help others receive the same grace, helping streamline the process of getting people’s cases before the Board of Pardons.