On Friday, the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons will meet for the last time this year and will consider the commutation petitions of 18 people who are serving life without parole sentences. The list includes Pedro Reynoso, a 59-year-old Hispanic man from Philadelphia who is a colon three cancer survivor, who has been incarcerated for 23 years, even though 10 alibi witnesses claim he was in the Dominican Republic at the time of the murder. Another person up for commutation is Henrietta Harris, a 62-year-old black woman from Philadelphia, who has been incarcerated for four decades for a murder she participated in at the age of 21.