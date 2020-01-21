Pennsylvania’s hazardous sites cleanup program provides DEP with the funding to clean up contaminated sites where hazardous substances such as toxic chemicals have been released. In 2013, this program had 245 employees. Currently it has only about 193. This staff depletion, by DEP’s own admission has hindered its ability to manage the program’s core functions. This problem will only get worse because the cleanup of PFAS sites has been added to the program’s responsibilities.