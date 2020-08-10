I understand the objective behind suspending vaccine requirements. We do not want to overwhelm families, schools, or pediatric offices with immunization demands. However, during this pandemic, we have already seen a 50% to 70% drop in immunizations for Philadelphia children, suggesting we have a lot of catch-up to accomplish. Some of this delay is the fault of the health system; earlier in this pandemic we encouraged families to stay home as we braced for an influx of COVID-19 patients. We now better understand the capacity of our pediatric health system and how to safely provide care despite COVID-19. When my patients ask when it is safe to return to routine care, I say now!