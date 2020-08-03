“Right now, there’s not much of a wait at all. We have a lot of availability to catch people up on vaccinations that might have fallen behind because of the pandemic,” said Jonathan Miller, chief of the division of general pediatrics at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington. “We can get caught up before the school year starts, and I don’t want families to wait until September for vaccinations that we can be doing now.”