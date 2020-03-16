Many Pennsylvania woodsmen have erroneously taken up the notion that “automobile insurers or the Pennsylvania Game Commission introduced coyotes to the state to control deer populations,” as the Journal of the Pennsylvania Academy of Science reported in 2011. The true story is less conspiracy, more unsung hero: The coyote arrived naturally in Pennsylvania in the 1930s as some of the last native apex predators were exterminated and an exploding deer population threatened to collapse the food web. Deer numbers had swollen to 500% of their precolonial numbers, and with an impending overgrazing catastrophe, coyotes, along with human hunters, helped stabilize the reeling forests.